Fareham teacher wins top title after being nominated by pupil

YOUNG Imogen Evans wanted to thank her teacher for all the things she has taught her this past year.

But rather than give a card and some chocolates the six-year-old Wallisdean Infants School pupil nominated Amy Holmes to win Poundland’s Favourite Teacher Award.

Amy Holmes from Wallisdean Infant School was voted Best Teacher in a recent Poundland competition and was nominated by pupil Imogen Evans (6). Pictured is: (l-r) Teacher Amy Holmes, Imogen Evans (6) and the Poundland Hound. Picture: Sarah Standing (170959-5506)

With the help of her mum Stacey, Imogen, who is in Year 1, put together why she thought her teacher was the best and at an assembly yesterday, the school unveiled Amy as the winner.

Amy, who has been at the school for two years, said: ‘I couldn’t believe it and it took my breath away.

‘It was amazing when I found I had won because the whole thing was a total surprise.

‘I had to stop myself from crying because I couldn’t believe I had won above all the other people nominated.

‘Imogen is such a sweet, lovely girl and to see her stand in front of everyone and speak about why she nominated me was lovely.’

She added: ‘Since finding out I had won, I have been trying to think about why Imogen nominated me but I just do what I’ve always done.

‘I do everything I can for the children, helping them learn like all the other teachers put forward.’

To give Amy the award, Poundland sent their mascot the Poundland Hound to the Fareham school with a gift basket of treats.

Headteacher Sandra Cammish announced Amy as the winner and Imogen joined her on stage where she picked up her prize.

Imogen said: ‘It’s been very fun because she is the best teacher in the whole world.

‘She always helps us and helps us to learn all the stuff we have done this year.

‘She has a beautiful smile too.

‘I was happy that she won and I liked meeting the hound.’

The competition run by budget high street chain Poundland encouraged parents and their children to nominate their favourite teacher and explain why they deserved to win.

Mrs Cammish said the school was delighted Amy had won.

‘We are really proud of Miss Holmes,’ she said.

‘It was lovely Imogen went out of her way to enter her into this competition with the Poundland Hound.’