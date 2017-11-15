Gosport pupils use odd socks to get anti-bullying message across

SOMETIMES, we get out of bed in a rush and don’t realise we’re wearing odd socks until we get to work or school.

But for pupils at Gomer Junior School in Gosport, arriving at the gates in odd socks was a deliberate choice as the students kicked off Anti-Bullying Week.

The aim of the week is to show all students that they share similarities, even with the pupils they don’t spend much time with.

The school has organised a number of events that are taking place during the week.

Headteacher Georgina Mulhall said: ‘The whole week is all about acceptance – our tagline for the week is all different, all equal.

‘There is no pressure on the children to wear the latest fashion or for parents to buy expensive costumes.

‘Later on in the week, the odd socks will be used to create bunting, individualised with a little note about what the pupils feel is important about the theme.’