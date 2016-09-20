Grammar school could be built as part of the Welborne development

A GRAMMAR school could be built in Fareham as part of a plan for a new 6,000-home estate.

Following prime minister Theresa May’s announcement that she will look to create more grammar schools across the country, Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward has expressed an interest in including one as part of the planned Welborne development.

Cllr Woodward said he was ‘delighted’ with Mrs May’s new blueprint and that he would explore the possibilities of bringing a grammar school back to Fareham for the first time since 1989.

He said: ‘A grammar school would be a great option for Welborne. I believe they provide a unique style of schooling and offer great opportunities to those who are academically gifted.

‘I was delighted to hear Theresa May’s announcement and I think the town would be very much on board about seeing the return of a grammar school.’

The last grammar school in Fareham was Prices Grammar School, which closed down in 1989, with Fareham Girls’ Grammar School shutting in 1975 to become Cams Hill School.

There are currently three primary schools and one secondary school planned for Welborne, which will lie to the north of the town.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes has been exploring the option of bringing a free school to Fareham, which would restore A-level courses to the town.

Miss Fernandes has backed plans to have more grammar schools, but would not say if Mrs May’s announcement would see her alter her proposals for the new school.

She said: ‘I believe that a child’s progression in their education should be determined by merit, not by their background or where they happen to live.

‘Grammar schools help the brightest pupils from the poorest backgrounds to get the best education.’

Existing schools could also be converted into grammar schools under the prime minister’s blueprint.

Miss Fernandes added: ‘The current arbitrary rules that block new grammar schools from being established or current schools from expanding are based on ideological dogma.

‘It is vital that we continue to improve the standards of all schools.’