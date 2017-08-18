Great A-level results see Fareham and Gosport achievers off to follow their dreams

Students, schools and colleges all declared themselves happy after A-level results day in Fareham and Gosport, with results exceeding the national trends.

In Fareham, pupils from Meoncross Sixth Form School achieved 83 per cent A* to C and Fareham College attained an overall 98.9 per cent pass rate for their A-level and Btec courses.

Daniela Bamber-Widdowson discusses her results with maths teacher Nicola Waters at St Vincent College in Gosport Picture: Neil Marshall (171028-17)

In Gosport, Bay House Sixth Form saw 90 per cent of their students obtain grades A* to C – while 68 per cent of students at St Vincent College achieved the same grades, an improvement of eight per cent from last year.

At Fareham College, student Rachel Hernandez obtained a triple distinction star in dance, which is equivalent to an A* at A-level.

The 18 year-old is going to study at performing arts college The Centre Pac.

She said: ‘I was shocked because I didn’t think I would get a place this year and I am really happy with where I am going as I have wanted to go since I was little.

Daniella Ford, 18 and Bradley Shukla, 18 Picture: Millie Salkeld

‘The college have been amazing in supporting me.’

Principal Nigel Duncan said: ‘We are really pleased with this year’s results.

‘Sixty-three per cent got high grades which is really great and I think it is a reflection of our high quality teaching and the investments from the college.

He added: ‘I think on top of success of the students, we as a whole college have been successful.’

Ella Grant, 17, from Southampton, who achieved a double merit in production arts (make-up) BTEC Level 3; and Michael Smith, 18, of Elson, who got a triple-starred distinction in IT Practitioners (Gaming) BTEC Level 3 Picture: Chris Russell

Students at Bay House Sixth Form in Gomer Lane, Gosport, were generally delighted at their results.

Eighteen-year-old Esme Stewart was in tears when she opened her results – as she obtained A grades in biology and chemistry and an A* psychology.

She will now go to Cardiff University to read medicine.

Esme said: ‘I can’t believe it. I left every exam crying, I thought they had gone awfully. I didn’t think I was going to get in, so I have a fair bit to do before I head up there now.’

David Trollope, India James, Bev Watts and Paula Cross at Meoncross School

Her friend, Tilly Ruler, is also heading to Cardiff University, studying economics. She said: ‘We will all be celebrating tonight.’

William Parker, who lives in Brockhurst, achieved A*s in maths and further maths,and A grades in physics and chemistry.

He said: ‘I’m heading up to Durham to study theoretical physics. The exams went a lot better than last year – all the work has really paid off.’

At St Vincent College in Mill Lane, the number of pupils achieving top grades had increased from last year.

One of the students with top marks was Megan Bourne, from Elson.

Megan obtained an A* in maths, an A in further maths and an A in English language and literature.

Lucy Harding, 18, and Rachel O'Reilly, 17, at St Vincent College Picture: Neil Marshall (171028-20)

Megan said: ‘Some of the exams went well, but I was a bit nervous about picking up my results.

‘I’m going to the University of Bath to study maths.

‘I’ve really liked it here at St Vincent College and am glad I came here.’

Stewart Thorns, from Brockhurst, obtained two A grades in English language and English literature, and a distinction in performing arts.

He said: ‘I’m hoping to go into theatre – I’ve been interested in it for some time now. I might head down to the pub in a bit to celebrate with some friends and family.’

Principal Mark Atkinson said: ‘I am so proud of the students and staff at this college and of what they have all achieved. For the third year running, staff and students at St Vincent College are celebrating our best A-level and general vocational results ever.

‘This continued improvement will mean that more students than ever will obtain their first-choice university places and in due course be better-placed to pursue their chosen career.’

In its first year of post-16 studies, Meoncross School is marking inaugural success.

Eighteen-year-old student Christopher Dunster from Whiteley achieved A* in maths, A in physics and B in both chemistry and further maths. Fellow pupil India James from Titchfield gained an A in A-level design and technology (textiles) and double distinction star in business CTEC Level 3, equivalent to two A-levels.

Head of sixth form Claire Jepson added: ‘The small size of our sixth form means courses and support are tailored to each student.

‘In both India and James’ case we have delivered a highly specific portfolio of study and they have fulfilled their potential as a direct result.’