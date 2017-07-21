Hampshire pupil’s win for science

Have your say

AN A-level student has been named Young Scientist of the Year at a regional science and engineering fair for work she did on a placement at the University of Portsmouth.

Charlotte Day of St Anne’s Sixth Form College in Southampton was awarded the Gatwick Airport South East Young Scientist of the Year accolade at the Big Bang Fair.

Charlotte came up with a sea urchin tagging project on her placement.

Judges described the idea as ‘a complex experimentation underpinned by sound academic research’.

Charlotte said: ‘Being treated like a university student made my confidence grow and showed me that I could stride out on my own to face new challenges.’