Hands-on experience

Have your say

HMS SULTAN welcomed 40 students from University Technical Colleges across the country last week.

The youngsters, in Years 10 and 11, enjoyed two days of hands-on activities at the Defence College of Technical Training’s Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School (RNAESS) and the Defence School of Marine Engineering (DSMarE).

During the visits, they got to grips with complex machinery –including helicopters, gas turbines and diesel engines.

Scarborough UTC student Calista Allen said: ‘I was really surprised to hear about all the different things the Navy does and I especially enjoyed sitting in a helicopter and finding out what all the buttons are for.’

The students will return next year for the Royal Navy Engineering Challenge 2018.