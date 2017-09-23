Havant apprentices take first steps towards culinary dreams

Budding youngsters have taken the first steps in realising their dreams in the hotel industry.

Students from Havant and South Downs College were given a tour of the Ageas Hilton.

The 14 apprentices will be splitting their time between the South Downs campus restaurant and working at the Hilton, allowing them to experience the pressures of working in a hotel.

The initiative, which is being run in association with Carnival UK, will also prepare the apprentices for life at sea.

During their apprenticeship, the students will be given the chance to work on board P&O and Cunard ships building their CVs while travelling around the world.

Darren Rushforth, the leadership and development manager at Carnival UK, said: ‘Today is the start of their careers with Carnival UK.

‘This is not a normal job. They are entering a new career that is extremely challenging and today is day one.

‘In preparation for life at sea, they will be working two days a week at the college and three days a week at the Hilton.

‘This is to give them the chance to work with large numbers as some may not have done so before.’