Havant children called to join Christmas card contest

A MAYOR is calling for children to get creative in a bid to win cash for their schools.

Mayor of Havant Elaine Shimbart is inviting primary school pupils to design her official 2017 Christmas card.

The competition – which will net the winner £50 for their school and an invitation to tea in the mayor’s parlour – is open to youngsters across the borough of Havant in Years 4, 5 and 6.

In creating their masterpieces, pupils must design their cards around the theme of the ‘spirit of Christmas’.

Cllr Shimbart, who will choose the winner at the start of December, said: ‘I am delighted to launch what I hope will be an annual Christmas card competition for the schools in the borough. I’m really looking forward to seeing all the artistic contributions – I am sure they will bring me much festive cheer.’

To comply with competition guidelines, all entries should:

n Be a maximum size of A4

n Be portrait or landscape orientation

n Be flat, with no cotton wool or glitter

n Be bright and colourful – avoiding dark backgrounds for better reproduction

n Include the child’s name, age, year group and teacher’s signature.

To take part, schools must contact the mayor’s secretary on (023) 9244 6152 or email anne.thurlow@havant.gov.uk to receive an official entry form and details.

All entries must be submitted by Friday, November 10.

Havant Borough Council will take full copyright of all entries, which it will not be possible to return.