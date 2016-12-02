Hayling pupils win Best School at We Can Do It awards

Children were beaming with pride as they picked up the Best School trophy at this year’s We Can Do It Awards.

Hosted by The News and sponsored by Colas, the awards held on Sunday celebrated unsung heroes in the community.

Mengham Infants School, in Hayling Island, was named winner after the pupils decided to donate money for classroom equipment to orphaned children.

The children had money from the school for new computers and games, but decided instead to give it to other children ‘without a mummy or daddy’.

Headteacher Lindsay Rebbitt, who attended the ceremony at the New Theatre Royal with 27 pupils from the school, said she was really proud.

‘It was exciting for them when we were announced as the winners,’ she said.

‘I am so proud of them because it was all their idea to help the orphaned children.

‘We were up against some other fantastic schools who were tough nominees.

‘A lot of them were older than us so it was exciting for us to win.’

The pupils were also really excited about the win.

The We Can Do It awards celebrate the unsung heroes of our community, from businesses raising money for charity to neighbours coming together. It is a chance for people to say thank you to those who go the extra mile.

There are 10 categories in the award which range from Best Garden to Service With A Smile.

Northern Parade Junior School in Hilsea was named runner-up in the Best School category. They impressed the judges after their Year 6 pupils ran around the school ground each morning in a bid to stay fit and promote a healthy lifestyle.