Hilsea nursery praised in glowing Ofsted report

NURSERY bosses are celebrating after being named ‘outstanding’ by inspectors.

Turtles Day Nursery in Norway Road, Hilsea, bagged the top rating by education watchdog Ofsted in their June inspection.

It was a boost on their previous ‘good’ rating back in 2015.

In a report by inspectors, the school’s leadership, provided by Sally Ann Robinson was praised with staff said to be providing ‘expert observational skills’ over the establishment’s pupils.

It read: ‘Leadership is exemplary. The manager gives meticulous attention to the organisation of robust systems and continual improvements that include legislative changes.

‘She shares these with staff to help develop the provision and staff skills even further.

‘Staff have the utmost consideration for children’s emotional development. Children are confident and rapidly develop their knowledge.’