Industrial unit sparks interest and sells to expanding valve company

AN INDUSTRIAL unit in Waterlooville has been sold to a pneumatic and valve technology company.

Pneumatic Solutions International Ltd bought the unit at Stratfield Park, on the Brambles Business Estate, for close to the asking price of £175,000.

It already has a unit at the industrial park and is expanding. The company intends to use it as extra workshop space.

The unit, which extends to approximately 2,000 sq.ft over two floors, was put on the market earlier in the year.

Stuart Mitchell of Holloway Iliffe & Mitchell, which handled the sale, said: ‘I have been advising the investors of this property for approximately 20 years.

‘I was pleased to receive instructions to sell it for them with vacant possession.

‘The property attracted an immense amount of interest, much of which was based locally and around the area and very quickly we found a suitable buyer.’

For more go to hi-m.co.uk.