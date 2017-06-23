Joy as infant school is graded good by Ofsted

A HAYLING Island infant school is celebrating after bettering its previous Ofsted inspection grade.

Teachers and pupils at Mill Rythe Infant School were overjoyed to learn they had clinched a ‘good’ rating following their latest Ofsted inspection.

The Havant Road school – which in 2015 ‘required improvement’, according to the education watchdog – will today have the chance to release its full inspection report publicly.

Speaking to The News, headteacher Lucy Ford told of her delight at the grade.

‘We’re really pleased. This rating has captured all of the hard work staff have put in over the last two years. It’s a badge they can now wear and celebrate.’

Mrs Ford joined the school for children aged four to seven in January, 2015 – just 10 weeks before it was told it needed raise its standards.

‘We had already identified what we needed to do with the school, it was just a question of driving forward.

‘At that point green shoots were showing but, at just 10 weeks in, they were only shoots,’ she added.

‘Children are now assessed daily in core subjects on an individual basis and we’ve created our own style of phonics teaching, which matches the needs and learning abilities of the children.

‘Our school is a very special school with a great ethos.’

The school’s assistant headteacher, Charlotte Tighe, said: ‘It’s such a strong, positive report. There are comments all the way through about well we know the children, so it’s really lovely to have it recognised.’

In today’s report, Ofsted also outlines action for the school to take to make further improvements.

It says it must ‘improve the quality of teaching, learning and assessment’, ‘ensure pupils of all abilities reach their potential in mathematics’ and endeavour to ‘continue to raise pupils’ achievement in phonics’.

Speaking about her school experience, seven-year-old Tilly Howard, said: ‘I like working and writing a lot. I want to be a teacher when I grow up.’