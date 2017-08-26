Jutland is one of the autumn highlights of U3A

Have your say

PORTSDOWN U3A was founded 10 years ago and caters for those who are no longer in full-time employment.

We cover the north of the city of Portsmouth, but we welcome all-comers.

Our interest groups are wide-ranging and you should have no trouble in finding something that suits you!

We also hold general meetings on the third Wednesday of each month – except August – at 2pm in Cosham Baptist Church, 48 Havant Road.

We normally have a speaker followed by a chance to meet other members and have a cup of tea.

Our next meeting is on September 20, when David Harris, from the Hampshire Astronomical Group, will talk about space.

Visitors are welcome at general meetings, for a small charge of £2.

Our annual fee is only £16 and, at this time of year, you pay an even better £12 that covers you until March 31, 2018.

Our free open afternoon takes place during the 60+ Festival.

There is no need to book. Just come along to Cosham Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 4, between 2pm and 4.00 pm. The last entry is 3.30pm.

We will be demonstrating the activities of our various interest groups and providing free refreshments.

Hope to see you there and hope that you might like to join us.

Readers might also be interested in an event during November.

At 2pm on Wednesday, November 29, at our usual venue, we are holding our annual lecture, Jutland: The Unfinished Battle, by the Honourable Nicholas Jellicoe, grandson of Earl Jellicoe, who commanded the British Grand Fleet at the Battle of Jutland in 1916.

The lecture is a free event, but admission is by ticket only.

You can get tickets from me on September 20 or October 4 or telephone me on (023) 9269 7009.

Alternatively, please e-mail me on carolecpc99999@googlemail.com.

For further information, go to portsdownu3a.org.uk