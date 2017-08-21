Lee nursery praised by inspectors

Have your say

A DAY nursery has been praised by inspectors during a visit.

Education watchdog Ofsted granted Hopscotch Day Nursery in High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent with a ‘good’ rating following an inspection on July 27.

The rating is the same as its last inspection back in September 2013.

Inspector Loraine Wardlaw said in her report: ‘Staff create a very nurturing, stimulating play environment for children, with plenty of good-quality resources and appealing choices.

‘Children enjoy exciting and enjoyable learning activities and make good progress in their development.

‘Children behave well towards others. Staff show warmth and caring attitudes towards them.’