Leigh Park school to benefit from £3m development project

A SCHOOL is set to benefit from a multi-million-pound expansion aimed at meeting rising pupil numbers.

The Trosnant Schools Federation will take on as many as 210 new children next year.

The Trosnant schools plans

It comes as the Leigh Park site, comprising an infant and junior school, undergoes a £3m extension.

Construction has started on a new wing for the Stockheath Lane school – which will feature five state-of-the-art classrooms, a library, a solar-panelled roof and a two group rooms for special educational needs activities.

The development will include the refurbishment of some of the site’s current facilities, with plans to introduce additional parking spaces, sheltered bike and scooter storage and improved play areas.

The designs for the project – which is set to be completed next autumn – were created by Hampshire County Council’s property services team.

Gosport councillor Peter Edgar, who is Hampshire’s education executive, said: ‘I visited Trosnant the other day and I was absolutely delighted to see the way in which we are working with the school to expand it.

‘This is part of a £300m development in Hampshire to cope with the challenge of extra pupils coming into the county, for which we are having to fund more than 18,000 extra school places by 2020.’

Addressing the introduction of special educational needs activities rooms at the Trosnant Schools Federation, cllr Edgar added: ‘In Hampshire, we believe that every student counts – this is an excellent example of that.

‘Overall, this development will help us to further our policy of making good local schools available to local people.’

The construction project is being carried out by regional firm Beard.

As work is completed, the company will offer four on-site placement opportunities to local people through Hampshire Futures – a council targeted employment scheme.

Contract manager at the developer, Gareth Phillips, said: ‘We are delighted to have been awarded this much-needed scheme which will help address the high demand for school places in the area.

‘Our project team is very experienced in working in live environments and the construction works have been carefully planned with the schools and the council to minimise disruption to classes.

‘We are pleased to be working with Hampshire County Council on this important scheme and look forward to seeing these exciting new facilities take shape.’