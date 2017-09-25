MP on the hunt for the next Steven Spielberg

Have your say

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage is urging young people to get involved with an upcoming filmmaking competition.

The Political Studies Association (PSA) Schools’ Video Competition is an annual event, now in its seventh year.

The competition is open to post-16 students who will be studying this academic year.

For the 2017-18 competition, the question being asked is ‘Fake News – is this the end of facts?’

Groups of students are invited to submit short videos on this subject, examining what fake news is, what effect it may be having on the political landscape and what it means for expert opinion and ‘factual’ knowledge.

The winners of the Schools’ Video Competition will receive their award at the PSA’s annual awards ceremony in Westminster.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘We cannot undervalue the importance of engaging young people in politics.

‘I’d encourage all local post-16 students to take part in this competition and submit their ideas and videos.

‘Good luck to students in the Gosport constituency who take part.’

CEO of the Political Studies Association, Phil Sooben, said: ‘This competition is a great way for students to develop new skills, explore their creativity and get in touch with contemporary political issues.

For the full competition details and information on how to take part, go to psa.ac.uk.