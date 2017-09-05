MP praises young politician for her efforts

AN ASPIRING young politician has won praise from an MP for her efforts campaigning for young people.

Anastasia Lonergan, newly-elected member of the youth parliament for Gosport, Fareham and Havant, was given the glowing endorsement by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage.

The teenager is a pupil at Oaklands Catholic School in Waterlooville – where Caroline and Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt both attended.

The Year 11 student had the chance to meet with Ms Dinenage ahead of the youth parliament’s annual debate in the House of Commons in November.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘It was fantastic to meet Anastasia, who I know will work hard to ensure the views of young people from across our area are heard. Encouraging interest and engagement in democracy among young people is so important for the future of our country.

‘The youth parliament is a tremendous organisation and I will follow November’s debate with great interest.’

In the run-up to the debate, young people aged 11 to 18 are being asked to join a national ballot as part of the Mark Your Mark campaign.

The results of this will be discussed at the youth parliament’s Commons debate on Friday, November 10. This will then be the movement’s priorities for the next year.

The ballot closes on October 6. For details, see ukyouthparliament.org.uk/makeyourmark.