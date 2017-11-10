MP wants schools to get involved with politics

Have your say

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage is urging schools in the town to get involved with Parliament Week.

Parliament Week is a programme of events and activities that connect people across the UK with Parliament and the democratic process.

The initiative will run from Monday, November 13 to Friday, November 17.

Last year, the Gosport MP hosted students from Brune Park Community School in Westminster and visited other schools in the surrounding area.

Debates and Q&A sessions have also been held at St Vincent College, Bay House School and CEMAST in the past.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘Parliament Week is a great way to engage young people with both politics and Parliament.

‘I always enjoy getting involved with the initiative.

‘It is a fantastic way to ask for young people’s opinions on topics which are big issues in Parliament at the moment.’

For more information, go to ukparliamentweek.org.