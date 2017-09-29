NATIONAL: Katie Hopkins to give talks in schools on Brexit and Trump

Have your say

Controversial columnist Katie Hopkins is planning to visit schools across the UK to talk to pupils about Brexit and Donald Trump.

She will be taking part in a series of events called the Stand Strong School Tour, which begins in November.

In a post on Twitter the former LBC radio host invited schools to book for a talk.

Topics to be discussed include Brexit, Donald Trump and the Black Lives Matter movement.

An email from Hopkins’ manager Mark Cross, which was posted on Twitter, said the tour was open to all ‘state-run schools interested in open debate and current political/media landscape.’

It added that venues had already been confirmed in Wales and Scotland.

Would you like Katie Hopkins to give a talk at your child’s school? Let us know what you think by answering our poll above and having your say on our Facebook page.