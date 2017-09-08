Naval officers go back to school for green fingers

CHILDREN from Leesland Infant and Junior Schools welcomed naval officers from HMS Collingwood on their first day of term.

Trainees from the System Engineering and Management course at HMS Collingwood in Fareham travelled down to Gosport to help clear areas of the garden at the start of the new school year.

Sub Lieutenant Barnes said: ‘Lots of the children have relatives in the Royal Navy so they were keen to talk to us about it. One of the pupils told us he wants to join the Navy when he’s older so we did a spot of recruiting too.’

Headteacher Claire Wilson said: ‘The sailors have done a fantastic job. They worked tirelessly all day and we would welcome them back anytime.’