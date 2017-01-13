New year, new you, new career outlook

Young people aged 16 to 24 short on qualifications or experience can show employers they’re ready for work by completing a traineeship to gain confidence and workplace skills.

Hampshire County Council is inviting young people to get the new year off to a good start, by applying for a traineeship by January 27.

Executive member for education Councillor Peter Edgar said: ‘Some people’s abilities don’t shine through in academic exams, but that doesn’t mean they can’t succeed.

‘I have been very impressed to see young people turn things round so quickly. Often all it takes is a bit of support and guidance from our advisers. I would encourage any young person who is unsure what to do next, to get in touch with us right away.’

Traineeships can involve a work experience placement, confidence-building activities, and practice at important things like CV writing and interview skills.

For more details on traineeships, and how to apply, phone 01962 876343