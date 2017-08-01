Newly-established Havant and South Downs College celebrates first step

Have your say

A SUPER college is celebrating its official launch.

Today marks the first day of operation for the newly-established Havant and South Downs College.

The multi-campus institution formed after Havant Sixth Form College and South Downs College announced a merger earlier this year.

The college looks to provide a range of education and training to pupils across South East Hampshire and West Sussex.

Mike Gaston, principal of Havant and South Downs College, said: ‘Recent events have marked the start of a bright new future for further education in our area.

‘The merging of Havant Sixth Form College and South Downs College means two campuses, one college, but most importantly, one incredible journey for our students.’

The branding for the partnership was unveiled at a ceremony in June, held at South Downs College.