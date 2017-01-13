Now’s the time to get your pupils involved in our Let’s Read: Portsmouth challenge

GIVE your pupils the chance to learn more about the world with The News’ Let’s Read: Portsmouth challenge.

That’s our message to teachers and schools today as we highlight our Let’s Read: Portsmouth project.

Reading is a pivotal skill for children to master and by taking part in challenges like this, it allows them to truly get lost in their imagination, which is fantastic Councillor Michael Cheshire

The News has teamed up with The News Foundation to run the project which is aimed at primary schools, particularly those who are in Key Stage 2, and gets going on Tuesday Monday.

So far hundreds of pupils have been signed up. It is a scheme that has proved a huge success in the past as we aim to boost literacy across the area.

Participating pupils receive their own Let’s Read activity book and a copy of The News delivered to the school once a week for six weeks.

The children will then carry out a series of educational activities inside the booklet and develop their skills and knowledge of local people and the events that shape our world.

Councillor Donna Jones, Tory leader of Portsmouth City Council, has backed the initiative.

Cllr Jones told The News: ‘The challenge is an excellent idea.

‘It is an example of the community supporting young children in their journey of learning to read throughout education.

‘Reading sets children up for a fruitful education until they are 18.

‘I would like to congratulate The News on coming up with the idea.’

Cllr Mike Cheshire, leader of Havant Borough Council, said: ‘I totally endorse this challenge as it is so important for children to know more about their local area and to read more into it. It’s very important for pupils at this age to know how their area ticks and what goes on.’

It costs just £2.25 for each participating student to sign up to the challenge. For this, they receive:

n Their own reading activity book

n A copy of The News delivered to the school once a week for six weeks.

n A personalised certificate of achievement. Class teachers also receive a comprehensive Let’s Read support pack for the project.