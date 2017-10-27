Nursery receives national award for healthy food

A NURSERY is ‘thrilled’ after winning a top award for the gourmet food it serves its children.

The Mulberry Bush Preschool in Locks Heath has received recognition in the 2017 Nursery World Awards for its dedication to healthy meals and providing food education for their children.

Carol Brown in the gold dress and Rachael Thomson in the black dress receive the award

Meals on the menu include stews, soups, jambalaya and healthy puddings.

Company director Rachael Thomson said: ‘It is wonderful to have had all of our hard work formally recognised.

‘I believe passionately that the opportunity to expose children to all of the wonderful colours and flavours that food offers is hugely exciting.’

Judges praised the food policy devised by owners Rachael and Oliver Thomson and the focus on sourcing local ingredients and modifying recipes to reduce salt, saturated fats and sugar.

Rachael added: ‘We know that it is essential to provide children with a well balanced, nutritious diet to enable them to learn and grow as well as possible, but the preparation of food and learning about the production of food opens up a whole world of educational experiences as well.’

Annie Tibbit sends her children to the preschool. She said: ‘The Mulberry Bush menus are always amazing.

‘The food is really fresh, varied and with emphasis on not only a healthy, balanced diet for the children, but with some added interest for them too, unlike some of the bland kids’ food you might find elsewhere.

‘They’re lucky enough to have everything from cowboy stew, delicious soups and jambalaya to watermelon and naturally sweetened puddings, to name just a few.’

There are opportunities for the children to plant, pick and eat vegetables from the preschool’s garden and understand what makes up a balanced diet.

Paediatric dietitian and nutritionist Rebecca Weeks said: ‘Rachael and Oliver run a fantastic nursery and one of its outstanding achievements is their commitment to providing high quality food to the infants and toddlers.

‘The whole ethos around the meals and snacks provided is to ensure every baby and young child under their care receives a varied diet providing the necessary balance of key nutrients and they can pass on their enthusiasm and love of good food.’