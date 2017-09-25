Ofsted labels Southsea school ‘outstanding’ in new report

Have your say

A NURSERY school has been labelled ‘outstanding’ by inspectors.

Rainbow Corner Nursery School in Victoria Road North, Southsea, was given the top rating by Ofsted during an inspection of the school in August.

It is a crowning achievement for the school which was given a ‘good’ inspection in October 2013 after its last inspection.

In the new report, the inspectors labelled the school ‘outstanding’ across all four key areas.

The school’s staff came in for particular acclaim from the inspectors and the report read: ‘Staff interact extremely well with children.

‘They take time to plan varied and really exciting activities that support children’s interests very well.

‘Staff include parents’ views and comments when planning activities, to ensure they cater for children’s individual needs.

‘Staff are extremely good role models and teach children to share, take turns and be very kind, considerate and helpful to each other.

‘They have excellent relationships with parents, who are extremely pleased with the progress their children make.’