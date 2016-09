A SCHOOL is holding an open evening for potential students to see what it offers.

Springfield Secondary School, in Drayton, will be holding the event on Thursday, October 6 between 6pm and 8pm.

There will be tours of the school along with activities at each subject department for Year 6 parents and pupils to participate. They will also be able to meet the headteacher and staff.

For information, call Alison Norum on (023) 9237 9119.