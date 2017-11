Have your say

A SIXTH-FORM college has announced another open evening date.

St Vincent College in Mill Lane, Gosport, will be hosting an open evening on Wednesday, November 15, from 5.30-8.30pm.

Visitors will be able to see the A-level and vocational courses and the facilities on offer at the college.

The college will also be discussing the recent move to becoming an academy.

For more information go to stvincent.ac.uk.