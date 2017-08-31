Open evening to encourage people to take up education

A PART-TIME study and apprenticeships open evening is being held at Fareham College.

It will open the doors to promote courses from health, beauty and catering lessons to personal training and accounting qualifications.

Director of students and recruitment Gill Sommers said: ‘We have seen an unprecedented level of interest in our technical and apprenticeship qualifications in the wake of the recent GCSE and A-level results days.’

Visitors to the event can learn about the various discounts and financial incentives available to those who may be embarking on their first qualification after months or years of being out of education.

Gill added: ‘This event will highlight all of the avenues available to learners in the local area and is designed to appeal to those who are looking to add to their existing skillset, or change their careers entirely.’

The event will be held on September 13 from 5pm until 7pm at the Bishopfield Road campus.