Organisations team up to create new country park activity

A COUNTRY park has announced the launch of its new interactive activity in partnership with Portsmouth Water.

A code-breaking challenge and quiz for is now available as part of Staunton Country Park’s new Water Trail.

The activity will take people on a search for 12 boards of information, which look at the importance of water, how it’s used, and how to be more water efficient.

Visitors will read the information to answer the quiz, and find the hidden numbers and letters on the boards to crack the water code words.

This comes after the two organisations announced the extension of their education partnership for a further three years.

The partnership aims to promote water efficiency and delivers a ‘Water is Life’ programme to schools.

Gemma Summerfield, education and community manager at the park, said: ‘We’ve worked with designers to create a fun activity that links in with the national curriculum. The trail can be as a teaching resource.’