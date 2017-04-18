NEW outdoor space will help pupils with their physical development and get them outside the classroom.

Lee-on-the-Solent Infant School has built a new playground thanks to a £10,000 grant from the Big Lottery Fund.

The cash brought a climbing frame and wooden bridge for the Reception students.

Co-headteacher Julie Roche said: ‘As part of our Early Years Foundation Stage we want to see all aspects of the children developing.

‘For us, improving their gross motor skills is key so we were delighted when we won the funding for the new play equipment.

‘It will help the children get stronger and develop their motor skills with the climbing and balancing.’

Since the equipment was installed, the children have enjoyed playing on it and making it part of their learning.

The wooden equipment forms part of a wider play area which has a mud kitchen, sand, water play and tyres.

Jacqui Smith, foundation stage leader, said: ‘We get the children outside every day so outdoor learning is a key part of what we do.

‘The kids love it and it’s great to have this new space so they have more equipment to use. It really helps with their physical development and is one of the prime areas of our learning.’