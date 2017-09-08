Papers launch new journalism apprenticeship

A JOURNALISM apprenticeship has been launched to help young people become reporters.

Four spaces are available on the scheme, which is being run by The News’s sister titles in Sussex.

Run by Johnston Press, the company which owns The News, apprentices will be paid to tackle the 18-month, NCTJ pre-entry journalism diploma qualification.

Apprentices will train in newsrooms for four days a week, guided by a senior journalist, and will spend a day a week at Highbury College, in Cosham.

Applicants need to be 18 or over and have five A*-C GCSEs, (or equivalent) including English and Maths. Ideally they will also have two A levels or a Btec equivalent.

Trainees need to submit a 400-word summary of why they should be chosen, along with a CV, to kathryn.allen@jpress.co.uk by September 18.

Candidates who will be considered for the positions will be contacted to complete an online assessment, before final selection interviews are held in Chichester during the week beginning September 25.