Penny goes back to school to educate youngsters

ISAMBARD Brunel Junior School welcomed MP for Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt, to take a tour of the school’s impressive facilities, and tell students and staff about life in Westminster.

Penny said: ‘Visiting Isambard Brunel Junior School gave me a great opportunity to see for myself the school’s superb standard of teaching, and experience its inclusive and dynamic educational environment.’

Headteacher Iain Gilmour said: ‘We all really enjoyed welcoming Penny to our school, and showcasing our excellent facilities and vibrant classrooms.’