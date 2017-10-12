Search

Penny goes back to school to educate youngsters

MP Penny Mordaint and headteacher Iain Gilmour with, from left: deputy head girl Esther Court, head girl Cerys Dowley, head boy Joshua Stark, and deputy head boy Max Fitzgerald Picture: Malcolm Wells
ISAMBARD Brunel Junior School welcomed MP for Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt, to take a tour of the school’s impressive facilities, and tell students and staff about life in Westminster.

Penny said: ‘Visiting Isambard Brunel Junior School gave me a great opportunity to see for myself the school’s superb standard of teaching, and experience its inclusive and dynamic educational environment.’

Headteacher Iain Gilmour said: ‘We all really enjoyed welcoming Penny to our school, and showcasing our excellent facilities and vibrant classrooms.’