Pompey announces major new deal with University of Portsmouth

POMPEY have forged a new bond with the University of Portsmouth as part of a major education deal between the two city heavyweights.

The Blues have signed a two-year deal with the university which will see it becoming the official education partner at the club.

Announced yesterday, the partnership will see both organisations working together on mutually-beneficial projects in the fields of sports science, media and professional development.

Its main aim is to develop the world-class tuition and research at the university while improving the performance of players and the club as a whole.

And as part of the new link, high-impact branding will be installed on the inside wings of the Fratton End at Fratton Park, while the university’s logo will also appear on static LED pitchside boards.

Professor Graham Galbraith is the vice-chancellor of the University of Portsmouth.

He said the new partnership was an exciting announcement for the city institution, which was once again named in the top 100 young universities in the globe.

He said: ‘I believe this is the start of a long-term relationship between the university and the club.

‘Both are currently doing incredibly well and both are ambitious for even more success. We’ve worked together in the past before, but this is the start of a new era of deeper co-operation.

‘I hope that this is just the start of something even bigger as we combine to encourage young people in the city.

‘We’re a university that is number one in England for sports science, so there’s a real opportunity for us to be working with the players in that field.

‘It’s also important from an educational point of view that we can help support the squad beyond their playing careers.’

Mark Catlin is the chief executive of the recently-promoted League One side.

He said the deal was great news for both organisations and was key in Pompey’s ambition to improve the city’s sporting prowess.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Catlin said: ‘This deal further enhances the great working relationship between Pompey and the University of Portsmouth.

‘This will not only benefit the two organisations, but Portsmouth as a whole, as we bring professional sport and education together to inspire this great city.

‘This is something ourselves, the university, and other key city groups are looking to build upon in the future.’

The news comes after an independent study revealed the university pumped £475m into Portsmouth’s economy each year.

As previously revealed by The News, the study by Biggar Economics showed the university is worth a staggering £1.1bn to the British economy and backed 5,800 jobs.

A report by The Economist said the site does more to boost graduates earnings than any other university.