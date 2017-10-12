Portsmouth council encourages schools to do international learning

A LOCAL authority is working closely with the British Council to bring global learning opportunities to schools.

As part of the Portsmouth Education Partnership, Portsmouth City Council invited schools to attend a workshop to find out how they can benefit from international learning.

At the workshop they found out about the curriculum resources available, support in learning languages, professional development opportunities and international linking with overseas schools.

Alison Jeffery, director of children, families and education at the council, said: ‘It is important young people see that they have a place in the world, not just in Portsmouth.

‘We hope that by championing the British Council’s global learning programme through the Portsmouth Education Partnership we will give more young people the opportunity to learn more about the world and make a difference.’

At the workshop Admiral Lord Nelson School was awarded the British Council International School Award for their work in this area.