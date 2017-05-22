Portsmouth meeting will talk about school funding

THE future of school funding will be discussed at a meeting this Friday.

A number of speakers will be at Buckland Community Centre in Portsmouth talking about the government’s proposals for a new funding formula.

The plans would see some schools have an increase in funding while others would lose tens of thousands of pounds.

The speakers include Labour parliamentary candidate for Portsmouth North Rumal Khan; National Union of Teachers national executive Amanda Martin; Labour parliamentary candidate for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan and Portsmouth City Unison representative Jon Woods.

As previously reported in The News, the NUT is sceptical of the new funding formula despite the Tory manifesto saying school budgets would be protected.

According to the School Cuts website, Portsmouth schools will lose £9m by 2020.

One of those could be Fernhurst Junior School, in Southsea, who would see a cut in £139,823.

Sarah Rayner, teacher and parent at the school, said ‘I am very concerned about the reduced funding for schools which will lead cuts in real terms.

‘I have a child about to move up to secondary school and I am concerned that subjects will be dropped and her options limited.’

The meeting is at the centre, on Malins Road, at 7.30pm.