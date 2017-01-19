Portsmouth MP welcomes student group to Westminster for 15th anniversary

AN MP has praised the work of an organisation that represents students as it celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Flick Drummond, Portsmouth South MP, joined the Council of Portsmouth Students in Westminster for a celebration.

The group brings together school council representatives from almost all schools and colleges in the city, including private schools, into a student forum working in partnership to improve learning and wellbeing for pupils.

The forums are led by youngsters and members form action groups that work throughout the year on one of its priority issues.

This year the Council of Portsmouth Students has chosen sexuality, mental health, anti-bullying and life skills as its priority areas to work on.

Mrs Drummond joined its members, past and present, and other MPs for the event in London. Portsmouth College principal Steve Frampton MBE also attended.

Mrs Drummond said: ‘I was so pleased to welcome the Council of Portsmouth Students to parliament to celebrate 15 years of promoting student voices in Portsmouth.

‘I hope that young people take away the message that they have a voice, and that if they use it, people will listen.’

Since 2015 the Council of Portsmouth Students has run as an Unloc Student Forum.

Unloc is a company set up to promote youth voice, engagement and enterprise.

To see what the council gets up to visit its Facebook group at facebook.com/thecouncilofportsmouthstudents