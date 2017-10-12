Portsmouth pupils gain skills and confidence with sport project

PUPILS are being given a boost in confidence while learning how to be leaders and how to put on sporting events for youngsters.

Priory School, in Southsea, is part of the School Sport Partnership scheme which encourages Year 9 students to become sport leaders.

The secondary school is leading the way in the city for its work within the Portsmouth School Sport Partnership and is encouraging others to sign up.

The pupils who took part in the scheme said it has boosted their social skills and given them the chance to try new experiences.

Zara Zahid said: ‘For the scheme we spend time working with kids in primary schools by holding sports days, activity days and organising games.

‘It has been a good way for me to gain more confidence and other skills as well as a way for us to put ourselves out there and help the community.’

The 14-year-old added: ‘It has been an amazing opportunity and even though it is about sport, you don’t have to be great at sport to do it. It has been worthwhile.’

Zara’s fellow sport leaders agreed. Year 10 pupil Scarlett Thomas, 14, has been helping out at Portsmouth Cricket Club since doing the programme.

She said: ‘By taking part, I was able to learn skills on how to plan sporting days and how to act around children.

‘I now help at the cricket club and it has given me the confidence to do that.

‘As a group, we have also become good friends.’

Holly Linford and Wiktoria Lasocka held a dance class for children, including those with disabilities, and taught them a routine.

Wiktoria, 14, said: ‘It was a great opportunity to work with kids and to have the chance to teach children with disabilities too. They embraced what we were teaching and it was a lot of fun.’

Michael Whitelock and Madeleine Campbell have been working with the students for the School Sport Partnership.

Madeleine said: ‘This project offers lots of transferable skills. The students get more confidence, they learn leaderships skills and become role models to the youngsters.’

And after its successes Priory School is now involving other secondary schools in the city.

Michael said: ‘This is the first year we have expanded from Priory by including Admiral Lord Nelson School, Mayfield School and Trafalgar School.

‘Because it has been so successful, we are rolling it out to get more students involved.’