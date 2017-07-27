Portsmouth pupils triumph with early crop of exam results

IT might only be July, but sixth-formers at Portsmouth Grammar School are already celebrating achieving top results.

They had all been studying the International Baccalaureate Diploma, an alternative to A-levels.

James Priory, headmaster at the school, said: ‘The pupils and staff have worked incredibly hard for these results and we are very proud of their achievements.’

‘I’m just amazed’ said Charlotte Phillips, who joined the sixth form from Christ the King School on the Isle of Wight.

Charlotte’s mother said: ‘It was a big decision for Charlotte to come over from the island.

‘Over the two years she has been here we have seen her grow as a person and she has been incredibly happy. The results are just excellent, she has worked very hard and I’m so pleased for her.’

Charlotte is going to Bristol University to read politics and international relations.

Fellow pupil Sam Rush secured his place at Oxford to read history and economics.

He said: ‘I am just very relieved to have these results. Now I can enjoy the rest of the summer and get ready for university.’

The International Baccalaureate Diploma is a programme in which pupils study six subjects, including a foreign language,

Katie Morrison, who moved to Emsworth from the United States, said, ‘I’ve had an amazing two years here.

‘I’ve made some friends for life.’

She is going on to Durham University

Head Mr Priory added: ‘The breadth of courses and universities our IB pupils are going on to underlines the value of continuing with a broad range of subjects.

‘The rounded philosophy of the IB Diploma helps our pupils to think about where they want to be in the future. We like to think about where our pupils aspire to be at 25 and the IB really helps them set a course.

‘We wish them all the very best for the future.’

This year’s IB students at PGS achieved an average points score of more than 37 points, compared with a worldwide average of 29 points. Half the pupils achieved scores of 40 points or more, equivalent at least to A*AA at A-level.

The IB has been offered at PGS for eight years as an alternative to A-levels.