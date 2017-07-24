Portsmouth school given award for work on reading

A SCHOOL has been recognised for the work it does on reading.

St John’s Cathedral Catholic Primary School, in Landport, Portsmouth, was given an award for its dedication to encouraging children to reach their expected reading age.

The programme is for the lowest achieving pupils aged five or six and helps them to reach age-expected levels within 20 weeks.

Claire Coyle, reading recovery specialist teacher, leads the programme and went to the Reading Recovery Awards ceremony in London.

She said: ‘The awards celebrate children’s achievements and honour practitioners who have made outstanding contribution to children’s literacy through Reading Recovery.

‘They are held annually and attract hundreds of entries from all across the country.

‘While this intervention is targeted at specific children, the techniques it uses can and have been adopted throughout the school by all members of staff to have an impact upon reading across the whole school.’

Claire went to the Institute of Education earlier this month to pick up the reward.

It was presented by actress and Reading Recovery advocate Gillian Anderson.

In a speech she delivered at the awards ceremony, Gillian Anderson said: ‘What interests me about Reading Recovery is the idea that those who have drawn the short straw, get at least the chance to draw a longer one.’

