Portsmouth school turns around to be rated Good by Ofsted

A SCHOOL is celebrating after improvements by staff and pupils have seen it come out of special measures and be rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

In 2013 Portsmouth Academy, then City of Portsmouth Girls’ School, was deemed inadequate by the education watchdog.

This achievement is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by students and staff. Natalie Sheppard

But since becoming an academy and being taken over by the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, the school has seen rapid improvements.

In its report, the inspectors rated the leadership as ‘outstanding’ and praised headteacher Natalie Sheppard.

She said: ‘We’re thrilled to have received this fantastic judgement from Ofsted.

‘This achievement is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by students and staff.

‘It has been a real team effort and I would like to thank everyone for the part they have played in our success.

‘The result will only motivate us further to continue providing our students with every opportunity to flourish.’

During the visit to the school, in St Mary’s Road in Fratton, the inspectors found pupils conducted themselves extremely well in lessons and around the school. They were ‘confident, polite and courteous’.

They praised the teaching of English and literacy across the school calling it ‘very effective’.

The report added: ‘Superb leadership from the headteacher and her senior leadership team has improved all aspects of the school.

‘The school’s culture is now very aspirational where pupils develop the resilience needed to rise to the challenge.’

Stuart Gardner, chief executive of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, said: ‘Everyone has played their part but I am particularly pleased to see the academy’s leadership singled out as outstanding and as a key reason for the school’s success.’