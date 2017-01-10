Portsmouth schools rated outstanding by Ofsted

TWO schools have been rated as outstanding with one achieving the rating just three years after being in special measures.

Special schools Mary Rose Academy and Cliffdale Primary Academy in Portsmouth were both given the highest rating by Ofsted following recent inspections.

Executive headteacher Alison Beane with pupil Jacob Ives, 13, at the Mary Rose Academy Picture: Malcolm Wells (170109-9392)

This is the third time in succession that Mary Rose in Gisors Road, Southsea, has been rated outstanding.

In 2013, Cliffdale Primary Academy, in Battenburg Avenue North End, was taken out of special measures and executive headteacher Alison Beane said she was excited with how far they had come.

‘I’m thrilled with the reports from Ofsted which reflect the excellent education and care provided by both schools and the hard work and dedication of the staff teams,’ she said.

‘Pupils and parents alike are delighted with the education provision, which ensures that the children and young people who attend our schools make the very best progress possible in all aspects of their development.’

In the Ofsted report for Cliffdale Primary, inspectors said: ‘The executive headteacher and her dedicated team of senior leaders have worked tirelessly to improve the school so that it provides an outstanding quality of education.

‘Pupils at Cliffdale have the self-confidence to try new things and make excellent progress in reading, writing and mathematics and are well prepared for their next stage of learning.’

Both schools are part of the Solent Academies Trust with Ms Beane executive headteacher for both.

Cllr Neill Young, cabinet member for education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We’re very proud of our special needs education provision in the city and delighted with the two outstanding endorsements from Ofsted.’