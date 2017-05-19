Portsmouth schools work to improve wellbeing of students

SCHOOLS are working with a council to improve wellbeing and manage day-to-day worries.

Portsmouth City Council is working with schools, parents and carers, health services and young people to improve wellbeing and build resilience.

The scheme, called the Future in Mind School Strategy, aims to help children manage worries and to make sure that they get the right extra support if they need it.

One of the schools to take part is Admiral Lord Nelson School, on Dundas Lane. They had a visit from council’s project leader and director of council services.

As part of the scheme, schools are sharing the ways they already help children to manage their emotional health by providing extra help when it is needed.

Some examples include anti-bullying work, nurture groups, working one-on-one with Emotional Literacy Support Assistants (ELSAs) and talking about friendships and emotions.

Sarah Christopher, who wrote the strategy, said: ‘The work is aimed at helping children prepare for some of the changes which will happen in their life, such as moving class or school and puberty.

‘This can help children to be better able to deal with unexpected change and deal with stress, worries and anxieties as a normal part of life.’