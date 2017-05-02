Portsmouth students awarded for volunteering their time

UNIVERSITY students who volunteer their time ‘giving back to the community’ were honoured at a ceremony.

The annual event saw a record number of nominations for the three categories Best Newcomer, Commitment to Volunteering and Outstanding Achievement and Contribution.

Three students from the University of Portsmouth were winners for Outstanding Achievement.

It included Laura Fray for her work with Copnor Primary School, Gemma Mooney for her role at children’s charity Spurgeons and Sophie Crilly for working with Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service.

Three students collected awards for Best Newcomer and eight students received awards in the category of Commitment to Volunteering.

Jane Howe, volunteering and community engagement officer at the award’s host Purple Door, said: ‘The event was an opportunity to celebrate the volunteering partnerships between university students and the community.

‘It is to thank all of the charities, schools and all other not-for-profit organisations who welcome students and provide training and support while they volunteer.’