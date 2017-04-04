Portsmouth teacher teaches children to bake by combining passions

From measuring ingredients to mixing batter and putting sprinkles on icing, children spent a week perfecting their baking skills.

Pupils from Victory Primary School, in Paulsgrove, took over a commercial kitchen to learn how to make cakes.

I thought this was a prime opportunity to call in some favours and put on something for the children. Rob Baker-Gall

Teacher Rob Baker-Gall organised the week after wanting to combine his passion for teaching with his other love in life – baking.

So he took Year 4 pupils who could not attend a residential trip to Sweet Creation Ltd in Hilsea, Portsmouth.

Rob said: ‘I thought this was a prime opportunity to call in some favours and put on something for the children.’

The cakes made by the children were given to their parents at a tea party at the end of the week.

Pupil George Newman said: ‘I want to try baking on my own now.’

Evie Brunner, added: ‘I’ve had so much fun decorating the cakes.

‘We’re still learning, but it’s fun.’

Baking is a huge part of Rob’s life and something he had always wanted to share with the children. He said: ‘It’s really important the kids are exposed to things that could inspire their futures.

‘It’s important for them to see you can be successful away from academia, and that this a feasible option for their future.’

He added: ‘It’s been an absolutely amazing week, and the kids have worked so hard, they’re a credit to the school.’