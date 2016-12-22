Portsmouth teachers’ festive ‘stitch up’ raises a smile online

TEACHERS are hoping their end-of-term festive shenanigans will be transformed into an online viral sensation before Christmas.

Staff at The Flying Bull Academy, in Flying Bull Lane, Buckland, were challenged to sing Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? in front of the whole school.

Staff at Flying Bull Academy performing Do They Know It's Christmas?

The performance of the 28 teachers was filmed and uploaded to YouTube and has racked up almost 2,000 views in a matter of days.

Headteacher Deamonn Hewett-Dale – who came up with the challenge – admitted it was nowhere near a pitch-perfect performance from all of the staff but said he was stunned by the warm reception that his festive singers received.

He said: ‘Every last assembly before Christmas I stitch the teachers up – it’s the perfect time for the children to get their own back on them.

‘They previously have had to come up with a panto or sing The 12 Days of Christmas in front of the children without any preparation.

‘This time they only had about 20 minutes to rehearse the song.’

He added: ‘We started off with three of our staff who could really sing – and then it went rapidly downhill from there.’

Mr Hewett-Dale said in the days running up to the assembly he had dropped hints as to what the challenge would be.

The tune – made famous by Sir Bob Geldof’s 1984 Band Aid appeal – was played regularly over the school’s internal radio system.

But he added that none of the staff had an inkling about what their task would be.

‘This totally sums up the Flying Bull staff,’ the headteacher said. ‘They’re in it for a laugh.

‘They’re just such a brilliant team.’

The video has proved a hit among parents who have taken to social media to give their views on the performance.

Writing on the academy’s Facebook page Sonia Toth said: ‘I’m so proud that my sons are part of this amazing school.’

Gemma Blades added: ‘Brilliant, amazing school and fantastic teachers.’

Mr Hewett-Dale said he was now working on the next Christmas challenge for the teachers but is keeping his ideas a closely-guarded secret.