Portsmouth university helps graduates earn higher salaries

GRADUATES from the University of Portsmouth are seeing a boost in their earnings.

The university has been ranked top in the UK by The Economist for the salaries its graduates earn.

Five years after graduation, the average student earns £3,100, or 13 per cent, above expectations. In comparison, the average University of Oxford graduate earns £1,900, or five per cent, above expectations.

To calculate a university’s impact on their graduates’ salaries, The Economist compared each university’s graduates’ earnings with the average predicted salary of a student, based on factors such as previous exam results and social background.

University of Portsmouth vice-chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘This report shows we are adding more value than any other university, giving our students the skills they need.

‘We offer an outstanding and distinctive student experience, with a focus on career enhancing activities and embedding technology in courses designed to prepare them for successful careers.’