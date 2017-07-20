Portsmouth university sees increase in students graduating with firsts

NEARLY a quarter of Portsmouth students graduated university with degrees awarded as firsts.

The University of Portsmouth is in the top 25 in the UK after it saw an increase of 13 per cent in the graduates leaving with firsts in the past five years.

In 2010/11, 10.1 per cent of students got firsts in their degrees compared to 23.1 per cent in 2015/16.

The university’s vice-chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘We are continually striving to provide a world-class higher education experience for our students. We are pleased our supportive approach is unlocking the potential in every student and allowing them to excel.

‘Our improvement, in addition to our recent gold award in the Teaching Excellence Framework, confirms a consistent positive direction of travel ​i​n all aspects of university performance.

‘This includes excellent employment outcomes where businesses, industry and the public sector clearly value the high standards of students.’