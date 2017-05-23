Portsmouth university study could see less frogs used in scientific research

A NEW study could see the number of frogs used in scientific research reduced.

Xenopus frogs, native to sub-Saharan Africa, are used in science in understanding disease and health development in humans.

But the University of Portsmouth has found 32 embryos can be made from one sample of frozen frog sperm rather than four to eight samples of fresh frog sperm currently used. By freezing sperm, male frogs will not need to be humanely killed and welfare will be improved.

The university’s professor of developmental genetics Matt Guille led the study, published in the journal Theriogenology.