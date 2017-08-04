Portsmouth university tourism student wins award for dedication to industry

A STUDENT studying tourism has won an award for her hard work and dedication to the industry.

Lavinia Constandache, who is in her final year of hospitality management with tourism course at the University of Portsmouth, has won the Bella Rangel Callan Student of the Year Award by the Institute of Travel and Tourism.

This is the second time a Portsmouth student has scooped the award, which has been running for 10 years.

Lavinia, 22, who is from Romania, was selected for the award for her passion and dedication to the travel and tourism industry.

Despite studying in a second language, taking extra courses and working to enhance her career opportunities, she graduates this month with a first class honours degree.

Lavinia said: ‘I always wanted to study abroad and I chose hospitality management with tourism because I was looking for a combination of business management and people management.

‘I wanted to develop my critical and analytical thinking and my understanding of human resource management and organisational behaviour.

‘Apart from the theoretical and practical knowledge, the most valuable thing I learned was how we are able to influence people’s minds, feelings and memories.’

Lecturer in tourism Liz Sharples submitted the nominations. She said: ‘It’s gratifying our students have been recognised for their hard work.’