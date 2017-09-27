Search

Presenter urges girls to make the most of education

Left to right: Anjana Gadgil, Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason, the Mayor of Havant, Councillor Elaine Shimbart, Headmistress of Portsmouth High School, Mrs Jane Prescott, the Mayor of Havants Consort, Councillor Gerald Shimbart, and Councillor Hannah Hockaday, Cabinet member for education
PUPILS at Portsmouth High School have been told by a BBC presenter to take hold of as many opportunities as they can.

Anjana Gadgil from BBC South Today spoke to students from Years 10-13, as they gathered for an evening of celebration before going their separate ways, with Year 13 students heading to university.

Other VIPs in attendance included deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Lee Mason and cabinet member for education Cllr Hannah Hockaday.

Anjana said: ‘Choice is a luxury, so say yes to as many opportunities as you can.

‘You all have the capability to make every decision work for you.

‘Make the most of the ones you do choose. I have been so privileged tonight to be surrounded by girls who have achieved so much and on a journey to achieve so much more.’